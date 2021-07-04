Thai Airways lands 300 European tourists in Phuket over weekend with stretching bookings in July

Thai Airways has resumed international operations to and from Phuket for the Phuket Tourism Sandbox campaign, providing direct passenger services from five European airports to the island province now open for quarantine-free tourism.

The first international flight resumed by Thailand’s national flag carrier Thai Airways landed in Phuket on Saturday (July 3), bringing tourists from Europe to Phuket province where quarantine is no longer a requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.







The first Thai Airways flight to land in Phuket was flight TG 923 from Frankfurt, Germany, with a ceremony held to welcome passengers disembarking from the flight.

Two other Thai Airways’ flights also landed on Saturday, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and another from Paris, France.







Flights from London, the UK, and Zurich, Switzerland, are scheduled to land in Phuket on Sunday (July 4).

The five Thai Airways flights this weekend are expected to bring around 300 international tourists to Phuket to take part in the Phuket Tourism Sandbox campaign.

The airline will continue operating weekly flights between Phuket and these five European airports until September. More flights are now in the pipeline for the winter schedule to cope with an increase in travel demand.







Around 1,300 passengers have already booked their flights to Phuket this month. Thai Airways has assured the nation of its full compliance with preventative measures against COVID-19 transmission on all its flights, as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health. (NNT)



















