Thai Airways flies from Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Paris every Friday; London, Zurich every Saturday

Thai Airways International (THAI) will have flights directly from five European cities to Phuket, once a week until September, in line with the government’s policy to stimulate tourism and the economy under the ‘sandbox’ scheme.

The airline said the flights will be from Copenhagen, Frankfurt and Paris every Friday and from London and Zurich every Saturday. THAI also plans to arrange more fights during this year’s cold season, as a way to draw foreign tourists back to Thailand and boost the economy hit hard by COVID-19.







THAI revealed on Saturday that around 1,300 seats have been booked in advance to visit Phuket in July under the ‘sandbox’ scheme.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket Office, 1,324 foreign visitors have arrived on Phuket over the past three days, under the quarantine-free ‘sandbox’ scheme. The government expects about 100,000 foreign tourists will travel to Phuket during the third quarter of this year. (NNT)



















