Thailand’s airports get busier as more domestic and inter-islands flights resume

Bangkok Airways has begun its direct flights between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Trat flights effective from 1 July, and on 16 July will also resume its direct Samui-Phuket roundtrip flights.

From 1-31 July, 2021 the schedule for Bangkok-Trat is as follows:

Flight PG305: departs Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11.40 Hrs and arrives Trat at 12.40 Hrs on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Flight PG306: departs Trat at 13.10 Hrs and arrives Suvarnabhumi Airport at 14.10 Hrs on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday







From 1 August-30 October, 2021:

Flight PG305 and Flight PG306 will operate once daily.

From 16-31 July, 2021 the schedule for Samui-Phuket will be as follows:

Flight PG253: departs Samui at 11.25 Hrs and arrives Phuket at 12.25 Hrs on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Flight PG254: departs Phuket at 13.00 Hrs and arrives Samui at 14.00 Hrs on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday







From 1 August-30 October, 2021:

Flight PG253 and Flight PG254 will operate once daily.

Please note that in compliance with Ministry of Public Health and Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand safety measures and social distancing guidelines, the serving of food and beverage on flights is suspended as is consumption of personal food and drink onboard. Passengers must also wear a face mask at all times during their flight.



















