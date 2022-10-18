Thai activist punched while filing complaint against comedian

A man approached activist Srisuwan Janya and punched him while he was giving an interview to the press after filing a complaint against comedian Udom “Nose” Taepanich.

Activist and serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya on Tuesday filed the complaint to the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) over Udom’s Deaw13 stand-up comedy show.







He said the show contained some remarks, deemed to instigate people to join illegal public gathering. He asked the authorities to investigate into the allegations.

Meanwhile, the attacker, who identified himself as Weerawit, 62 said he intended to hit Srisuwan today as the latter unreasonably filed series of complaints against people who had differing political views.

He apologized to the police at the TCSD for his action and he was willing to face legal action. (TNA)





































