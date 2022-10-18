Thai army doubles down on anti-drug smuggling at borders

The suppression of illicit drugs is a national agenda as the Royal Thai Army announced it has seized more than 200 million methamphetamine pills along the border this year.

The Royal Thai Army has disclosed the outcomes of its collaborative effort with related agencies to suppress drug trafficking at border areas, resulting in 1,500 arrests so far this year.







The anti-drug operation is carried out with police forces and administrative officials, with military dogs and modern equipment deployed to combat the smuggling of illicit substances into Thailand.

According to the army, its officers at the border have seized some 230 million meth pills, and some 3,500 kilograms of crystal meth.







The quantity of items seized this year is 5 times higher than the quantity recorded in 2018, when some 53 million meth pills and some 1,000 kilograms of crystal meth were busted. (NNT)

































