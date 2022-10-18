Thailand’s South faces heavy rains until Friday, upper region feels temp drop

Heavy rains and unfavorable sea waves will continue in the South, whereas upper Thailand will experience a temperature drop for the time being. Tropical storm Nesat is expected to strengthen into a typhoon but is believed to have minimal effects on Thailand.

The Meteorological Department reported that a monsoon trough still prevails over the mid-part of the Southern Region. Southwesterly winds in the Andaman Sea and the South are also expected to intensify.







These developments will cause continuous precipitation as well as heavy rains in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabit, Trang, and Satun. Flash floods and forest runoffs may also occur, especially at mountain slopes near watercourses and in plains. Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify.







Meanwhile, a rather strong high-pressure system has extended from China to cover upper Thailand. The upper part of the country will experience a temperature drop, with strong winds in some areas and rainfall in some parts. (NNT)



































