Thai ‘191’ becomes secondary hotline to aid Covid-19 patients

By Pattaya Mail
191 police hotline is now set as a secondary COVID-19 hotline after 1668 and 1669.

Royal Thai Police have added 191 to the COVID-19 hotline to support the busy 1668 and 1669.

Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, Deputy National Police Chief chaired a meeting with National Police Region 1 – 9, and related authorities via a video conference about using the 191 police hotline as a secondary COVID-19 hotline after 1668 and 1669.



According to the Deputy National Police Chief, there are around 1200 lines on the 191 hotline available 24hrs a day, to facilitate the needs of COVID-19 patients. However, 191 is positioned as a secondary line, and citizens are asked to call 1668 and 1669 before calling 191 as it is still mainly for emergencies and crime. (NNT)

Deputy National Police Chief said there are around 1200 lines on the 191 hotline available 24hrs a day, to facilitate the needs of COVID-19 patients.









