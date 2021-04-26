2 million antiviral pills arrive in Thailand

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said two million pills of favipiravir antiviral medicine have arrived and 1 million more pills will follow next month.







Mr Anutin wrote on his Facebook account that at 1am (on April 26) 2 million pills of favipiravir drug on the NH8545 flight from Narita airport in Japan arrived in Thailand and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization would distribute them to hospitals right away in accordance with the allocation plan of the Public Health Emergency Operations Center.



In May, one million more pills of the antiviral drug will arrive, raising the total of the newly acquired drug to 3 million pills as earlier planned. Mr Anutin also ordered the GPO to procure 2-3 million more pills. He assured that there were enough antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 patients. (TNA)





















