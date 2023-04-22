TAT takes ‘Amazing Thailand Roadshow’ to more Chinese cities

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is leading a strong delegation of 56 Thai tourism operators on the ‘Amazing Thailand Road Show to China 2023, Phuket & the Andaman+’ from 17-21 April, with visits to the three key cities of Chongqing, Beijing, and Nanjing, to reiterate that Thailand remains a preferred destination for Chinese travellers.

The ‘Amazing Thailand Road Show to China 2023, Phuket & the Andaman+’ roadshow first visited Chongqing on 17 April, then Beijing on 19 April, and will visit Nanjing on 21 April. It follows on from the ‘Amazing Thailand Amazing New Chapters Roadshow to China 2023’ in February, which visited Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said “The roadshow places emphasis on promoting quality tourism experiences in Thailand, focusing particularly on a vast array of tourism products and services on offer in Phuket and nearby Andaman coastal areas. To this extent, we are quite pleased to see enthusiast business negotiations between the Thai suppliers and China’s tourism professionals, and the continued confidence in Thailand as a preferred destination for Chinese tourists.”







Organised together with the Phuket Tourism Business Association, the ‘Amazing Thailand Road Show to China 2023, Phuket & the Andaman+’ sees the participation of 38 hotel and resort operators, six travel agencies, six tourist destinations, three other types of tourism operators, and three strategic partners of the TAT.

As well as business discussion opportunities, China’s tourism operators in the three cities are also being given an update on quality tourism products and services in Thailand particularly Phuket and the Andaman region, while for the Thai tourism sellers there is a market briefing on the China market by the TAT office in each city visited.

On 17 April in Chongqing, the roadshow saw over 200 Chinese tourism professionals from 101 companies taking part in business negotiations and updates on Thailand tourism.

The roadshow is also aimed to enhance the awareness of TAT’s most recent marketing campaign for the Chinese market called ‘Tiew Muang Thai Ying Pai Ying Sanook’ (the more one travels to Thailand, the more fun they enjoy) campaign. It aims to emphasise that Thailand remains a top tourist destination for Chinese travellers, and to promote a variety of quality tourism products and services that cater to the lifestyles of different Chinese travel segments.









Chongqing, Beijing, and Nanjing are among economically important cities in China, with flight connections to Thailand. There is an average of 25 weekly flights between Chongqing and Bangkok, 14 flights per week between Beijing and Bangkok, and 23 flights per week between Nanjing and Bangkok.

From 1 January to 10 April 2023, the kingdom recorded 614,338 Chinese tourists, according to the preliminary figures by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.







“With over 11 million Chinese tourists visiting in 2019, China is an important tourist market for Thailand, and as it continues to rebound the TAT is expecting the roadshows to China this year will help Thailand achieve its target of welcoming 9 million Chinese tourists in 2023,” Mr. Tanes concluded.















