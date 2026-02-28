Pattaya makes it easier to visit Koh Larn with free shuttle service to the pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – A lively atmosphere continues in Pattaya as Thai and international tourists travel steadily to Koh Larn.

To improve accessibility and convenience, Pattaya City has arranged complimentary golf cart shuttle services to transport passengers directly to the pier. The service prioritizes elderly visitors, pregnant women, people with disabilities, monks, and families with young children, ensuring safer and smoother access before boarding boats to the island.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has emphasized inclusive city development, stating that Pattaya aims to enhance public services and tourism facilities with a people-centered approach.

The initiative has drawn mixed public reactions online. Many residents praised the improvement, calling it a meaningful step forward for the city. Others raised questions regarding ongoing projects, including the future plans for the Ray-shaped building at Bali Hai Pier, while some asked about marine safety measures for trips to Koh Larn.

City officials reiterated that safety standards for passenger boats remain in place, and marine operators are required to follow strict regulations to ensure safe travel.



































