Pattaya skies fill with color as Kite Festival draws massive crowds, traffic grinds city to a halt

PATTAYA, Thailand – The shoreline of Pattaya transformed into a vibrant canvas during the “Pattaya International KITE on the Beach 2026,” held from February 25 to March 1. The annual festival invited locals and visitors to experience one of the year’s most spectacular seaside events, with kite displays scheduled daily from approximately 12.00–18.00 hrs., depending on wind conditions.







Set against the backdrop of Pattaya Beach in front of Central Pattaya, the festival featured colorful giant kites, creative inflatables, and international designs soaring above the Gulf of Thailand. Families, photographers, and tourists packed the beachfront promenade, creating a lively carnival-like atmosphere.

However, the surge in visitors led to citywide congestion. Traffic was reported heavily backed up across North Pattaya, Central Pattaya, and South Pattaya, with some motorists spending nearly an hour navigating short distances. Travelers arriving from Bangkok also reported slow-moving traffic on the motorway into the city.

While opening days offered ideal wind conditions and stunning aerial displays, some later afternoons saw lighter winds, preventing certain large kites from taking flight. Despite this, many visitors remained to enjoy the beach atmosphere, local food vendors, and sunset views.

City officials encouraged visitors to allow extra travel time and consider alternative transportation during peak hours, as Pattaya continues to position itself as a premier destination for large-scale international events.







































