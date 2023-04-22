TAT launches ‘Vijitr’ lighting extravaganza across Thailand’s 5 regions

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising the ‘Vijitr’ extravagant light-and-sound events across the five regions of Thailand between April and June 2023, in line with the strategy to promote meaningful travel experiences and the drive towards more sustainable tourism.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “This ‘Vijitr’ lighting in 5 regions extravaganza leverages event marketing to provide a more immersive and memorable event experience to domestic tourists, and inspire more travel and overnight stays in different provinces. Ultimately, the project is expected to help distribute tourism income in all five regions through storytelling and the use of light, colour and sound attractions.”







The ‘Vijitr’ project is initiated in response to a recent survey on domestic tourists’ travel behaviour during the third quarter of 2022 which found the pandemic’s impact on travel had lessened, and that events were a good way to stimulate travel between different provinces around the country.

TAT has scheduled to stage the ‘Vijitr’ extravagant light-and-sound events in the five regions of Thailand – Central, Northeastern, Northern, Southern, and Eastern Regions.









Central Region: “Mu Light Experiences – Vijitr Mu-te-lu)”

29 April-7 May at ICONSIAM, Central Post Office also known as Grand Postal Building, and Wachirabenchathat Park (Rot Fai Park) in Bangkok

This exquisite light and sound show reflects the local beliefs about moonlight and bathing in the moonlight for positive energy and prosperity. The spectacle includes multimedia water feature, lighting, projection mapping and 3D lighting installation elements, along with various other activities.

Northeastern Region: “Vijitr Nakhon Phanom – The City of Happiness on the Mekong River”

27 May-4 June on the banks of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

With a colourful atmosphere by the famous Mekong River, this event includes a light and sound show with mapping and light up features, together with many other fun activities.







Southern Region: “Vijitr – The Story of Nakhon Si Thammarat”

20-28 May at various landmarks in Nakhon Si Thammarat

This exciting light and sound event features 3D mapping, light up, light installation, city tour and storytelling techniques, and various other activities at various landmarks.

Northern Region: “Vijitr @ Chiang Rai: Wiang of Light”

20-28 May at various landmarks in Chiang Rai

Filled with the charm of the Lanna civilization, this grand event features light and sound performance activities with 3D mapping, light up, light installation, and 3D projection techniques.

Eastern Region: “Vijitr @ Rayong: The City of Happiness in the East”

27 May-4 June at Mangrove Forest Learning Center, Phra Chedi Klang Nam, Rayong







This exciting light and sound extravaganza includes projection mapping onto an island in the water, the colourful underwater world of jellyfish, lighting show at the Bridge of Fine Way, fireworks display, and music performances by leading artists, over an area of more than 2 sq km and designed to be ‘a land beyond imagination’.

