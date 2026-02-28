Pattaya heats up! ‘SPLASHMOON FEST 2026’ set for April 17–18, aiming for global festival spotlight

PATTAYA, Thailand – Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, joined a press conference on February 27, announcing “SPLASHMOON FEST 2026” at the AquaVerse conference room, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, alongside key partner agencies.

The festival is a collaboration between G.P. Hospitality Co., Ltd. and Pyramid DMC Thailand Co., Ltd., and is scheduled to take place from April 17–18, 2026, at Columbia Pictures Aquaverse in Pattaya, Chonburi province.







Organizers aim to elevate Pattaya and Chonburi as a global music festival destination while stimulating the regional economy and strengthening tourism in Thailand’s Eastern corridor.

The Pattaya City administration reaffirmed its readiness to support large-scale, internationally standardized events that drive economic growth, generate income for local businesses, and reinforce Pattaya’s image as a sustainable international tourism metropolis.











































