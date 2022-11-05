TAT showcases ‘Amazing New Chapters’ of Thai tourism at Taipei International Travel Fair 2022

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is participating in the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) 2022 – Taiwan’s leading international tourism promotion event from 4-7 November, 2022, to boost travel by Taiwanese visitors to Thailand.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said “Now that Thailand has once again opened to international tourism, we’re pleased to extend our warm invitation to Taiwanese travellers to come experience the ‘Amazing New Chapters’ of Thai tourism. Thailand offers a plethora of NFT products including Nature to keep, Food to explore, and Thainess to discover. Upon returning from visiting our beautiful country, Taiwanese visitors can share with friends and family that ‘Tai Kuo Wo Lai Le’, which means they have been there and done that in Thailand.”







President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president, today presided over the opening ceremony at this 30th edition of the show, and TAT was honoured to welcome Her Excellency at the Thailand Stand. This was followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Thailand Stand presented by Mr. Twekiat Janprajak, Executive Director of the Thailand Trade and Economic Office (TTEO), the representative office of Thailand in Taiwan, and a delegation of TAT management executives.









Mr. Tanes led the TAT delegation, which included Mr. Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT Executive Director of East Asia; Mr. Winit Rangpueng, TAT Director of Tourism Research and Development Department; Mrs. Duangjai Kantheeranon, TAT Taipei Office Director, and Mrs. Siriges-A-Nong Trirattanasongpol, TAT Director of the East Asia Marketing Division.







The Thailand Stand at the ITF 2022, which is taking place at the Nangang Exhibition Centre in Taipei, incorporates 12 booths over an area of 108 sq. m and features the concept of Thai tourism in a new perspective in line with TAT’s ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.

Activities organised at the Thailand Stand to offer Taiwanese travellers a taste of the arts and culture, tourism experiences, and ‘Thainess’ that can be enjoyed on a holiday in Thailand, include Thai dance performances, umbrella drawing demonstrations, Thai massage and fortune telling, and the sharing of travel experiences from bloggers who have joined TAT fam trips to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ko Samui, Ko Tao, and Phuket.







In addition, eight leading travel agencies from Taiwan – Lion Travel, SET TOUR, Life Tour, Everfun Travel, Supreme Travel, Kai Hsin Travel, Star Travel, and PK Travel – are selling Thailand travel packages at the Thailand Stand. The sales target is expected to reach 2,000 pax with the aim of generating some 85.8 million Baht in tourism revenue for the kingdom.



TAT is also promoting Thailand in cooperation with airlines with services between Taiwan and Thailand, including China Airlines, EVA Air, and Thai VietJet Air, to create demand and stimulate travel from Taiwan to Thailand.

The ITF 2022 event is expected to see over 150,000 visitors and feature 1,000 seller booths. TAT is among the NTOs from 19 countries who are participating. The show structure includes both trade and consumer days. (TAT)









































