Chiang Mai air pollution worsens despite efforts to reduce burning activities

Chiang Mai province has been experiencing worsening air quality due to ongoing wildfires, with local authorities reporting an alarming increase in hotspots across the province. Despite efforts to reduce burning activities, the Wildfire and Pollution Control Command Centre confirmed 52 new hotspots on April 29, in addition to 166 identified by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Agency (GISTDA) on Sunday April 28.







Air quality monitoring stations in the province have recorded critical levels of ultra-fine particulate matter (PM2.5), with readings across six stations ranging from 53.3 micrograms per cubic meter of air (μg/m³) to 102.7 μg/m³, all exceeding the safe 24-hour exposure threshold of 37.5 μg/m³. As a result, Chiang Mai’s air quality index surged to 161, and its PM2.5 level measured at 74.1 μg/m³ as of 10 a.m. yesterday, ranking it as the fourth most polluted city in the world according to IQAir.com.

Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Phongsitthithawon has urged all related agencies to step up their efforts to combat air pollution, noting that the persistent poor air quality is causing significant health issues and adversely affecting the region’s tourism industry. (NNT)





































