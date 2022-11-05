Pattaya hotels with rooftop dinners see surge in bookings for Fireworks Festival Nov 25-26

The increasingly famous ‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival’ is approaching while shoreline hotels are seeing surge in bookings during the weekend of Nov 25-26 (Fri-Sat).

Many hotels along Pattaya beach are selling packages of accommodations that will include dinners on the rooftops. Traffic on the beach road will be again congested as people will swarm in to get the best seats on the beach on the rented mats or benches and a lot will have to unavoidably be standing on the road. So the City decides to close the road from 8 p.m. onwards on both days for people to fully enjoy the lights and sounds and the performances on stage.







Pattaya City Hall is asking for cooperation from the public to refrain from releasing dangerous items into the air during the festival. The items that can pose dangers to the public, households and properties include sky lanterns, rockets, fireworks, and balloons. Police are ready to provide safety to tourists on shore and off shore.























































