Monkey has shocking encounter at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
The severely injured monkey lays stunned after it was electrocuted and thrown off a utility pole at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya.

A wild monkey had a shocking encounter to Pattaya, flying off a utility pole after being electrocuted.

Security officers at Bali Hai Pier called City Councilman Nikom Sangkaew for help after finding the burned and injured monkey still breathing on the pavement at the South Pattaya jetty Nov. 2.



Nikom contacted Pattaya City’s head veterinarian Dr. Surapong Wongsuthwat, who provided emergency care to the hapless monkey.

The monkey was serious hurt and is under the care of the city veterinarian department. The little primate will be released into the wild once it has fully recovered.


Pattaya City veterinarians transport the burned and injured monkey to their clinic where he will be cared for until he has fully recovered.









