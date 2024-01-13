TAT rolls out ‘Thais Always Care’ online communication campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the Tourist Police Bureau, Grab Taxi (Thailand), and Central Pattana (CPN), officially rolled out the latest “Thais Always Care” online communication campaign to ensure that tourists from around the world enjoy seamless travel experiences and feel safe and welcome in Thailand.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “The ‘Thais Always Care’ campaign is an open communication with Thais and foreign tourists, especially those from China, which has been a key source market for Thailand. We want to share with the world Thailand’s ongoing efforts to raise safety standards in the travel and tourism industry, as well as the kingdom’s endless charms as a desirable destination for tourists to come and enjoy memorable, meaningful travel experiences.”

Under the ‘Land of CARE’ concept, the ‘Thais Always Care’ campaign reflects Thailand’s renowned hospitality and warmth to visitors and strengthens the image of Thais as a good host for tourists.







CARE stands for: Compassion – reflecting the generosity of the Thai people; Assistant – referring to Thais as being a good host and are ready to help tourists when in need; Relief – indicating Thailand as a perfect holiday destination where tourists can relax and explore a wealth of enjoyable travel experiences; and Elevate – highlighting Thailand’s ongoing efforts to raise tourism and safety standards.

TAT initially unveiled the campaign in December 2023 during the high-profile press conference, spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, that highlighted the commitment from 12 public agencies to work together to facilitate the anticipated millions of travellers on the move in the festive season.







BureauColonel Somchai Theerapatrpaisan, Deputy Commander of General Staff Division, Tourist Police Bureau, said “The Tourist Police is set to step up the safety and security measures in a full effort by implementing technology to assist foreign tourists. This includes using a Tourist Police mobile truck to communicate with tourists and live broadcast the situation to the bureau of the Thai Tourist Police. Also, the ‘POLICE I LERT U’ application which offers several languages such as English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, French, German, and Arab helps connect foreign tourists with the 24-hour emergency centre 1155. This also serves as a coordinating centre for international organisations and embassies to provide immediate assistance to international tourists.”







Mr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President, Marketing at CPN, said “CPN is poised to become a comprehensive Tourist Hub. Therefore, we have strengthened the safety measures covering the entire department store by installing CCTV cameras and implementing a strict inspection of visitors and vehicles as well as bag checking at the entrance. Also, security guards have consistently been trained to tackle the emergency and unprecedented incidents.”

Mr. Worachat Luxkanalode, Country Head of Grab Thailand, said “Safety is our top priority to us. Grab has continuously developed technology to enhance confidence as well as all steps of passengers’ experiences such as implementing a strict partner driver selection system, using an AI-Powered Facial Authentication, arranging online training for driving safely, employing real-time trip monitoring featuring GPS to track vehicle, and providing a safety centre feature to share a real-time location and provide assistance in case of emergency. We hope that these features will strengthen the traveller’s confidence and shape the impressive experience of travelling in Thailand.”







The ‘Thais Always Care’ campaign will involve bringing the leading international KOLs to enhance the positive image of Thailand’s tourism assets and soft powers as well as reinforce Thailand’s image as a safe destination. The targeted audiences are local and foreign tourists including Chinese travellers. This campaign is expected to garner 100 million impressions. (TAT)































