Pattaya and Koh Larn boat trips warned of thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rainfall

The Meteorological Department reveals that there will be heavy rain in some areas of the Northern, Central, Eastern, and Southern regions. People in these areas should be cautious of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall. Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain in some places.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is intensifying. Meanwhile, these areas will continue to experience hot weather during the daytime. This pattern will lead to increased rainfall and strong winds in some areas, with heavy rain in parts of the Northern and Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the Eastern region, and the Southern region. People in these areas should be alert for thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain that may occur during this period.







The waves in the Andaman Sea are becoming stronger, with waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters. Mariners in the Andaman Sea should exercise caution when navigating and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Furthermore, during May 22-26, a low-pressure system over the lower Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen and move into the upper Bay of Bengal. This will result in increased rainfall and heavy rain in some parts of Thailand, with very heavy rainfall in the western parts of the Northern and Central regions, and the western coast of the Southern region. People throughout Thailand should be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying regions. Caution is also advised when traveling through areas with thunderstorms.









The waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify. The upper Andaman Sea will have waves 2-3 meters high, exceeding 3 meters in thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea will have waves around 2 meters high, exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorms. The Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 1 meter high, with offshore waves 1-2 meters high, exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorms. Mariners in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from sailing, while those in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms in 70% of the area, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain in some places. The minimum temperature will be 25-26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 33-36 degrees Celsius.





































