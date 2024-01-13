Parking chaos on Pattaya Walking Street sparks call for order

PATTAYA, Thailand – The vibrant Pattaya Walking Street is facing a midday parking dilemma, as cars occupy both sides of the road, impeding pedestrian movement. Adding to the chaos, motorbikes and vendor side-cars are seen running against the oncoming traffic, exacerbating the situation. The absence of a structured parking system heightened inconvenience for both tourists and locals.

Concerned citizens are now urging authorities to reintroduce a traditional alternating parking approach, where vehicles switch sides on odd and even days. This method, once common in the area, is seen as a practical solution to alleviate congestion and enhance safety on the iconic Walking Street.







The call for a return to this old-school method would significantly ease congestion and preserve the street’s unique charm. Stakeholders hope that reinstating a structured parking system will strike a balance between accommodating visitors and maintaining the street’s character.

As discussions on potential solutions progress, the community remains hopeful for swift action from authorities to restore order to the beloved Walking Street. In the meantime, residents and tourists are advised to exercise caution and patience when navigating the congested area.





























