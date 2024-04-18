295 Baht Weekly Menu at Jameson’s The Irish Pub, Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – If you are looking for a good night out in Pattaya, look no further than Jameson’s. It is undeniably a great place to hang out for locals, expats, and Thais. The visitor and holidaymaker will find a warm welcome here on their quest to find the camaraderie and friendship often missed in a new, foreign town and country.

This week, Jameson’s announces their Weekly Menu for only 295 Baht!

Here are the choices:

Starters: Caesar Salad or French Onion Soup

Mains: Chicken Parmesan or Pork Chop

Dessert: Ice Cream or Brownie & Cream







Jameson’s is the place to visit when you are looking for a great time, want to follow the latest sporting events, or want to relax and read a book or the recent local newspaper. The many different pub sections provide for any entertainment preference; may this be the library with its comfortable Chesterfields to sink into and de-stress from a hectic day or the sports ‘arena’ with its Big Screen TVs and sturdy tables to pound on should your favourite team miss a shot. We have two professional pool tables to show your mathematical accuracy while handling the long stick.









The long bar is ideal for getting your favourite drink, including Guinness, right from the draught, or the dining area is for you to cherish the mouth-watering, now famous Jameson’s food. Jameson’s has regular specials, or you can choose one of the fantastic meals from the full menu, which changes monthly. Every week on Sunday, delicious Roast dinners are available for those missing that traditional meal.







Numerous events occur throughout the year, so please check out our Facebook Page for what’s happening around the bar. We wish you all the ‘Fun in the pub’ and hope you enjoy surfing through our online pages. And remember, if you are looking for a good night out in Pattaya, you just found it.

Jameson’s is located at 80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi A.R.), in front of Nova Park Hotel, Pattaya City, 20150, Thailand. Tel. +66 984 769 787. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm until 11pm. Closed on Mondays. Location: Jameson’s Irish Pub





































