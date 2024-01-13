Ride a KiHa 183 train on overnight trip through Kanchanaburi

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is delighted to invite tourists to explore the charm of Kanchanaburi province by getting on board a KiHa 183, a refurbished Japanese train that is used by SRT as a tourist train.

The next overnight outing is scheduled from 10 to 11 February 2024. The trip starts at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station and stops at major historical landmarks in Kanchanaburi. Here are some highlighted attractions and activities along the route:

– The River Kwai Bridge, one of Thailand’s important historical landmarks, built during World War II;







– Krasae Cave railway, a famous viewpoint located on the edge of a cliff, which was also built during World War II;

– A bamboo rafting adventure along the river;

– A performance by a musical trio in the garden of the accommodation;







– Captive Cave, a large cave that was discovered by prisoners of war during World War II.

Reservations can be made at train stations nationwide or via the D-Ticket System, www.dticket.railway.co.th. More information is available 24 hours a day through the SRT hotline 1690. (PRD)





























