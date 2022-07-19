TAT introduces ‘Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand’ travel routes for stargazers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) have introduced the ‘Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand’ project with 12 stargazing locations or dark sky conservation areas across the five regions of Thailand.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “We are promoting astronomy tourism or dark sky tourism as another new tourist experience, that is in line with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign. Tourists who are fond of watching the stars, and astronomical phenomena like meteor showers and eclipses when they occur, can do so and combine this with other tourism attractions and activities at different locations around Thailand.”







TAT and NARIT initiated the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand project in 2020, with the aim to promote dark sky tourism and raise awareness on light pollution and the preservation of quiet and dark skies.

While providing support on creating memorable astronomy travel experiences through stargazing tours based on user-friendly knowledge, NARIT has also established criteria for the listing of dark sky conservation areas in Thailand.

Dr. Saran Poshyachinda, NARIT Executive-Director, said. “A dark sky conservation area needed to be an open space where the surrounding sky could be observed freely enough from light pollution, and where prominent celestial objects were visible to the naked eye. There must be personnel in the area able to provide tourists with basic astronomical knowledge, as well as facilities like restrooms, restaurants, and accommodation.”





The Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand project has thus far listed 12 locations up and down the country that pass the criteria to achieve a dark sky conservation area status.

The listing is for a three-year period and is categorised in three categories: Dark Sky Areas in National Parks, Dark Sky Communities, and Dark Sky Properties.





Dark Sky Conservation Areas in National Parks:

Huai Nam Dang National Park, Chiang Mai

Pha Taem National Park, Ubon Ratchaburi

Phu Khieo-Thung Kraman Wildlife Sanctuary, Chaiyaphum

Pa Hin Ngam National Park, Chaiyaphum

Phu Langka National Park, Chaiyaphum

Dark Sky Community:

On Tai Community in San Kamphaeng District, Chiang Mai

Dark Sky Properties:

Alcidini Wine Vineyard in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima

Raintree Residence Hotel in Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima

Muak Lek ATV Stadium in Muak Lek District, Saraburi

Ban Rai Yai Cha Phlu in Muak Lek District, Saraburi

The Piano Resort in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima

Gran-Monte Wine Vineyard in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima

As part of the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand project, TAT has launched a travel guide with recommended stargazing travel routes and all need-to-know astronomical knowledge in an easy-to-understand format.

For more information on the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand project, visit: https://darksky.narit.or.th/. (TAT)















































