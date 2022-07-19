Thai wetland buffaloes move closer to becoming world heritage

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has included the Thale Noi wetland pastoral buffalo agro-ecosystem among entries reaching the final round to vie for the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) status.

Thongplew Kongjan, permanent secretary for agriculture and cooperatives, said a scientific committee of the FAO already approved the GIAHS application for the Thale Noi wetland pastoral buffalo agro-ecosystem that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives already adjusted.







The FAO committee would visit Thailand within October to evaluate the Thale Noi wetland, he said.

The Thale Noi wetland possesses a great biological diversity and was already declared a RAMSAR site meaning it is a wetland of international importance. It is also considered as meeting the FAO’s criteria for an agricultural heritage site that supports food security and promotes the biological exploitation that suits local culture in a sustainable manner.





Wetland pastoral buffaloes are a highlight of the Thale Noi wetland as they have been raised in the area for more than 250 years. The FAO is expected to officially announce its decisions on GIAHS candidates by the end of this year. (TNA)





































