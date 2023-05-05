Suvarnabhumi to become Thailand’s first ‘Green’ Airport

The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) plans to develop Suvarnabhumi International Airport into the first environmentally friendly, or “Green” airport in Thailand, with the goal to create renewable energy for airport use to reduce electricity costs by around 20-30 percent per year.

AOT Chief Executive Officer Kirati Kitmanawat disclosed the progress on a plan to generate renewable energy within the airport to alleviate the financial load from its electricity bills. He stated that solar panels have already been installed on the roof of the airport’s main terminal, with officials looking to add photovoltaic energy to further cut the airport’s power bills, similar to major airports in other countries.







In addition, AOT plans to switch the airport’s transportation to electric vehicles once the current vehicle rental contract expires. Public transportation vehicles providing service at the airport will also be urged to switch to electric vehicles as well.

The AOT CEO expects the airport to fully rely on solar panels and renewable energy in around four years. If the Suvarnabhumi project is successful, the AOT plans to manage the transition to solar and renewable energy at other airports under its supervision. (NNT)















