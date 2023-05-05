Bangkok launches ’Big Cleaning’ campaign at Benchasiri Park

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has led a team from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in a “big cleaning” campaign at Benchasiri Park in the Khlong Toei district. The objective of the event was to improve services at the park, enhance cleanliness, and increase green spaces to reduce air pollution for Bangkok residents.







The event was attended by staff members of Bangkok’s Department of Environment, Khlong Toei District Office, The Mall Group, and Marriott Hotel. The Environment Department pruned trees, cleaned outdoor exercise equipment, dredged waterways, repaired lights, and weeded the park’s playground, sports field, and pavilion. The Khlong Toei District Office, meanwhile, focused on cleaning the areas surrounding the park, including the footpath and multipurpose yard located at the park’s entrance.







Benchasiri Park is a community park situated in the Khlong Tan sub-district along Sukhumvit Road, providing a place for relaxation, sports, and exercise with various amenities like a pavilion, lawn, playground, pool, and sculptures.

The BMA expressed appreciation to the event’s partners for their support and promotion. The “big cleaning” campaign at Benchasiri Park emphasized the importance of maintaining public spaces for the well-being of communities and the environment, demonstrating the significance of preserving such areas. (NNT)















