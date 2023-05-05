TAT to organize TTM+ 2023 event this month

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will host the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2023 at the end of May, as the leading Business-to-Business (B2B) travel industry event highlights meaningful travel experiences across all regions of Thailand.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the TTM+ 2023 will take place from May 31 to June 2 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Over 850 participants are expected to attend TTM+ 2023, including domestic businesses, companies from key and emerging markets around the world, and international media. The event offers an opportunity for buyers and sellers to meet with current and future business partners, as well as to strengthen relationships with global travel experts and executives.







According to the TAT governor, the TTM+ 2023 will highlight the tourism industry’s efforts toward offering meaningful travel experiences through high-value and sustainable tourism development and promotion. This year’s event will showcase how the public and private sectors raised tourism standards using the 5F soft-power foundations, which are Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion, to maintain tourist confidence and attract more visitors to Thailand.

To learn more about TMM+ 2023, check out https://thaitravelmartplus.com/ for more information. (NNT)















