Suspects in selling firearms to minor sent to detention

Police have taken into custody four suspects accused of selling firearms and ammunition to the 14-year-old suspected gunman responsible for a shooting incident at Siam Paragon shopping center on October 3.

The investigation led authorities to apprehend a group of suspects involved in the unlawful arms trade, which was facilitated through online channels. A total of 7 suspects have been arrested so far. Previously, three of them were brought to the South Bangkok Criminal Court to request detention.







The police have continued to detain the remaining four suspects, who are accused of conspiring to distribute firearms and ammunition without authorization for commercial purposes.

Among the four suspects, Mr. Passornkorn, who delivered the ammunition to the 14-year-old, has denied any involvement. Ms. Suthida, who received the money for the ammunition, also denied involvement, explaining that her husband managed her bank account for the transaction.







Mr. Thanawut, Suthida’s husband who posted the sale of ammunition online in a firearms trade group and received a commission for his involvement confessed to the crime. Mr. Wuttipong, another suspect who received the money transfer for the ammunition sale denied any connection to the arms trade. He claimed to know Mr. Thanawut and was hired as an account holder.

The police opposed bail for all the suspects due to the seriousness of the charges and the public’s interest in the case. Additionally, there are multiple suspects involved, and it is feared that they may interfere with key evidence and witnesses. (TNA)













