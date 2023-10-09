Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of former diplomat in Bangkok

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in the murder of a former high-ranking diplomat of the Thai Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, who was found dead inside his house in Bangkok.

The suspect identified as Mr. Sai Myat Moe, a Myanmar national is wanted on charges of intentional homicide. The investigation team is hunting the suspect and is confident of apprehending him within the day.







The investigators have been examining CCTV footage from various locations along the route taken by the suspect, starting from the neighborhood where the crime occurred inside the house in the Vibhavadi 20 alley.

Investigators retrieved various pieces of evidence from inside the house including boxes used to conceal the body, kitchen knives stained with blood and other related evidence.

These items were handed over to the Police Forensic Division for further examination, including DNA analysis and fingerprint comparison, to aid in identifying the perpetrator. (TNA)













