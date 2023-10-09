PM meets with Chief Executive of Hong Kong and will join gala dinner with Sultan of Brunei on Tuesday

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to pay official visits to Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore during October 8-12.

The Prime Minister today met with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China and leading representatives of private sector.







Tomorrow, he is scheduled to leave for Bandar Seri Begawan, attend an official welcoming ceremony, and will be granted a royal audience with His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam before attending a gala dinner hosted by His Majesty in honor of the Prime Minister.

On Oct 11, upon arrival in Malaysia, the prime minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony, and meet with his Malaysian counterpart. The two prime ministers will deliver a joint statement and attend a gala dinner.







On Oct 12, Mr. Srettha is scheduled to meet with the Singaporean prime minister and attend a joint press briefing after an official welcoming ceremony. He will also meet with top Singaporean companies, and return to Bangkok on the same day. (TNA)



















