Summer storms warned in upper Thailand April 29 – May 1

Summer storms, thunderstorms, gusty winds, isolated hail and lightning strikes are expected in upper Thailand from April 29 – May 1, the Meteorological Department warned.

Another moderate high pressure system from China will cover the upper Thailand and the South China Sea. Meanwhile hot to very hot weather cover the upper country where the southwesterly and the southeasterly winds prevail across.







People should beware of the severe weather by keeping off outdoor places, big trees, unsecured buildings and billboards. Avoid wearing metal decorations and using cell phone in thunderstorm. Farmers should prevent for crop and livestock damage.

In addition, the easterly and the southeasterly winds prevail across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will strengthening, leading more rain in the South.







People should beware of the severe conditions. The waves in the Gulf are forecast at about 1 meter and more than 2 meters high in the thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boat should keep off thundershowers. (TNA)















