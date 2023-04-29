Suspected cyanide killer has knowledge of chemistry, expert says

An expert believes the suspect in the cyanide poisoning cases is likely to have knowledge of chemistry after an antidote to cyanide poisoning was found in the parcel she had ordered.

The 36-year-old suspect Sararat “Am”, accused of thefts and premeditated murders possibly linked to more than 10 cyanide poisoning deaths may have good knowledge of chemistry, said Assoc. Prof. Weerachai Putthawong also known as Ajarn Aod who examines cyanide traces in evidence provided by the police in the cases and a lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Science, Kasetsart University.







Weerachai revealed the object in the parcel recently ordered by the suspect was found to be Sodium thiosulfate, a cyanide antidote.

He asked the police to investigate more into the aspect of her knowledge and studies in science particularly in chemistry and to check whether she had earlier changed her name or surname to find out more about her educational background.

He said he had examined more than 20 samples collected by the police and initially found cyanide in one sample from the console area of the suspect’s car. (TNA)





















