PM welcomes home first batch of Thais returning from Sudan

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramatwinai have welcomed 78 Thai citizens returning from war-torn Sudan at Don Mueang Royal Thai Air Force Base.

The group included 71 students from southern border provinces, and everyone arrived safely.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all involved agencies, thanked Egypt and Saudi Arabia for their successful cooperation, and inquired about the passengers’ travel experience, education, and the reopening of the academic year. Upon arrival, the group underwent immigration checks and health screenings before being taken to their hotels.







Those with residences in southern regions have been scheduled to board a C-130 aircraft provided by the Royal Thai Air Force to return to their hometowns on April 28th. The Royal Thai Air Force task force remains in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, coordinating with the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh to assist the next group of Thai citizens departing from the Port of Sudan.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the safety of Thai citizens and the safe return of those wishing to come home.







Officials have also indicated that another batch of 66 Thais in Sudan have already arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, waiting to be extracted. The remaining 132 Thais will be picked up by the Royal Thai Air Force using an Airbus A340-500.

All 198 Thais will return to Thailand tomorrow night (April 29th). (NNT)































