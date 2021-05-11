Study in China confirms safety of Sinovac’s vaccine for senior citizens

Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccine management sub-committee chairman Dr. Sophon Mekthon said senior citizens have no need to worry about being inoculated with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, as a study carried out in China has confirmed its suitability for use in adults over the age 60.

He said the study found the vaccine, which uses culture-grown virus particles to stimulate the body’s immune response, is effective and safe.







Dr. Sophon said the results of the independent study should dispel any remaining doubts about the safety of Sinovac jabs for senior citizens, which stemmed from a lack of empirical data for the age group after the vaccine was rolled out.

He said many have received Sinovac jabs around the world and the vaccine has been found to be safe, adding that all vaccines have a chance of causing negative side-effects, although the chance is very slim. (NNT)























