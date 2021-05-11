Thailand has 300 billion baht to deal with COVID-19 crisis until September 30

The Thai government has THB240 billion left over from the THB1 trillion economic stimulus loan, plus THB60 billion from the 2020 emergency budget, to address the COVID-19 crisis until September 30.

The money will be used to bolster several measures, such as Rao Chana (We Win), Mor33 Rao Rak Kan (Section33 We Love Each Other), Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves), as well deposits into the state welfare card, to help ease people’s burden and stimulate the economy.







Budget Bureau Director Dechapiwat Na Songkhla said, if the crisis continues into next year, the government can use the THB89 billion, earmarked for the 2022 emergency budget, as well as the Finance Ministry’s reserve capital of THB50 billion. If these funds are not enough, the government can issue a budget transfer act, as it did last year.







He added that the government can also use revenue from its agencies, as well as the Public-Private Partnership investment budget, to boost capital expenditure, which is in line with the 2018 State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act. (NNT)























