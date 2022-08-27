Study backs efficacy of half-dosage mRNA booster – Thai virologist

A new study from Chulalongkorn University indicates similarly immune responses between half and full dosage of mRNA vaccines, when given as boosters after inactivated jabs. The study also finds a similar level of protection in people receiving different types of vaccines, compared to those receiving the same jabs.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, said the levels of immune response between people receiving half and full dosage of either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are similarly high.







This study, which has been published in the Vaccine journal, specifically looks at the immune response between different dosages of mRNA vaccines as boosters for people who have received Sinovac jabs as their two primary doses. The vaccines used in this study are the original versions targeting the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to Dr. Yong, people who have received inactivated vaccines can elicit a similar level of immune response when boosted with vaccines from other platforms compared to those who have received only one type of vaccine.







The study also finds a similar trajectory of waning immunity, regardless of their mRNA booster dosage.

The use of half dosage mRNA vaccine as a booster has been a standard practice around the world for Moderna’s jab, where the dosage is reduced from 100 to 50 micrograms when given after the second dose.(NNT)

































