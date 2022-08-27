APEC Health Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok highlights health system investment

The 12th APEC’s High-Level Meeting on Health and Economy has reached solutions for health and economy balance by focusing on health system investment, health security, and universal health coverage.

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a roundtable panel discussion under the theme ‘Open to Partnership, Connect with the world, Balance Health and Economy.’ The discussion focuses on health security for pandemic preparedness.







Anutin Charnvirakul said that the impact of covid-19 has reflected the fact that the global community didn’t prepare for such an outbreak. The lack of financial investment to respond to the pandemic is part of the issue.

To create health security, the meeting’s outcome emphasizes the importance of health and economy, investment in the health system, and universal health coverage.







Vaccine development and digital health technology are also key elements to coping with unpredictable outbreaks in the future.

In addition, APEC members have agreed to open borders with safe passage, together with enhancing cooperation with the private sector, elevating living conditions in the Asia-Pacific region, and sharing vaccine technology.(NNT)















































