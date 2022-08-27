Vaccine security tops agenda at APEC Health Week in Bangkok

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members are participating in the APEC Health Week meetings, where the topic of vaccine security is among the primary subjects discussed. Health officials from Thailand have presented outcomes from its vaccination campaigns over the past 20 years, covering vaccinations against diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis, as well as the ongoing rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.







The meeting also emphasized the One Health concept, which calls for a collective effort from all 21 member economies to increase their capacity in disease control and ensure preparedness for public health emergencies and emerging diseases. (NNT)

































