Stranded false killer whale rescued on Naresuan Camp beach, Phetchaburi

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has come to the aid of a stranded false killer whale at a beach in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi Province. The DMCR, in coordination with the Coastal and Marine Resources Office received a report from police officers about an injured marine creature found on the Naresuan Camp beach.

Officials promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. It was confirmed that the creature was a false killer whale, gender unknown, measuring 3 meters and 10 centimeters in length.







A team from the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center transported the injured whale to a rehabilitation center at the Model Sea Farm under the royal initiative of Queen Sirikit in Ban Laem District for further care and recovery.

The DMCR has been actively engaging in training and networking with marine conservation volunteers and coastal communities to emphasize the importance of timely rescue and assistance to marine animals. This initiative has received support from local communities and serves as a guide for volunteers and coastal communities to provide initial first aid to stranded marine animals in the area before alerting authorities for assistance.







Additionally, the DMCR has created educational materials, including manuals and pamphlets, on basic marine animal rescue and distributed them in coastal areas to raise awareness and knowledge about assisting distressed marine animals, such as stranded or injured ones, in a safe and timely manner.

If the public encounters situations related to stranded or injured marine animals or witnesses any illegal activities related to marine and coastal resources, they are urged to report the incidents to the forest and marine conservation hotline at 1362, which operates 24 hours a day, or contact the nearest Coastal and Marine Resources Office. (TNA)

















