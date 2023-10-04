Increasing water levels in Chao Phraya River Basin closely monitored

The water situation in the Chao Phraya River Basin has continued to rise steadily, prompting efforts to release water from the Chao Phraya Dam to accommodate additional water inflow from the north. People living near the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries are advised to closely monitor the situation.

In the Chao Phraya River Basin, rainfall in the upper areas has led to an increased flow of water into the Chao Phraya River.







The Royal Irrigation Department is managing the water flow upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam by diverting it into the irrigation system on the west and east sides of the dam and releasing water downstream from the Chao Phraya Dam.

In the northern region, accumulated rainfall in the upper provinces has led to flooding in certain areas of Phichit province. Some agricultural areas have been submerged, affecting a wide area, and even residential areas in Phoprathapchang district have been inundated. Roadways within the community have also been flooded. Residents have been using boats as a means of transportation and moving their livestock to higher ground.







In Phichit’s Sam-ngam district, he Yom River overflowed, local residents and their homes have suffered damage. People are on alert for additional water from Sukhothai and Phitsanulok provinces that may flow into Phichit province before merging into the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan province.

In Ang Thong province, after the Chao Phraya Dam increased its water release, the water level downstream has risen significantly. Operators of cargo boats in Pa Mok district have been cautioned to be prepared for higher water levels. While it may incur additional costs, it is necessary to use motorized boats to navigate the waters safely and avoid collisions with bridges or structures during this period.

The most recent water situation in the Chao Phraya River, with increased water release from the Chao Phraya Dam, has prompted Ang Thong province to issue a warning to residents along the Chao Phraya River and those living outside the flood barriers to be prepared for continuously rising water levels. (TNA)













