PM discusses EEC water resources and policies to attract foreign investors

Efforts are underway to manage water resources efficiently, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), with the aim of ensuring that industrial sectors do not face negative impacts. A recent meeting was held to discuss this imperative, drawing participation from several key government departments and ministries.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is also the Minister of Finance, chaired the meeting. He emphasized the necessity of water management in the EEC, stressing that this is a core policy of the government aimed at encouraging foreign investment. He acknowledged that any water scarcity could have severe ramifications, disrupting not just industry but agriculture as well.







Also attending the meeting were Captain Thamanat Prompow, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives; Taweesak Thanadechopol, Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department; and representatives from related agencies. The Prime Minister urged all units to collaborate closely to address this critical issue.

The agenda underscores the importance of avoiding water disputes with the agricultural sector and focuses on policies designed to attract foreign investors who may be on the fence due to concerns over water scarcity. (NNT)













