State Railway of Thailand takes actions against illegal railway crossings

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is stepping up measures against illegal railway crossings following a recent tragic collision between a freight train and a pickup truck that resulted in eight fatalities and three injuries.

The accident occurred at an unauthorized crossing in Chachoengsao province, which lacked proper signaling mechanisms. SRT data indicated that approximately 44% of the 437 train-related incidents recorded between 2005 and 2021 took place at such informal crossings.







Tayakorn Chandrangsu, SRT Director of Safety and Maintenance, revealed that Thailand’s 4,000-kilometer rail network has 2,697 level crossings. Among these, 2,004 are officially designated crossings, while the remaining 693 are unauthorized. Around 52 crossings in the North, 54 in the Northeast, 68 in the East, and a substantial 519 locations in the South are now under consideration for closure by the agency.







Illegal crossings remain popular among locals due to their convenience and direct access to destinations, despite the associated risks. Previous attempts by the SRT to address level-crossing accidents or to permanently close a number of crossings yielded limited results, as they were met with opposition from local residents.

To enhance safety measures, the SRT now plans to construct additional walkways surrounding its rail network, particularly in communities bisected by tracks. The organization is also encouraging the use of the “DRT Crossing” application, providing a platform for reporting issues concerning railway crossings. (NNT)





















