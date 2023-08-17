Pattaya honors HM Queen Sirikit’s legacy through marine conservation

Hundreds of citizens gathered at the Seaside Shrine in Ban Rong Po, a few kilometers north of Pattaya on Aug 11, to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on the auspicious occasion of her 91st birthday. The event took form through a collective release of marine life into the waters, a gesture born from a shared reverence for the Queen Mother’s enduring care for the environment.







Led by Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, Bang Lamung District Chief and Jarevat Chinawat, mayor of the Bang Lamung sub-district, the ceremonies centered on the release of 309,000 young black tiger prawns into the embrace of Bang Lamung Bay. This act poignantly symbolized a united endeavor to bolster the ocean’s vitality.

Aiming to maintain the equilibrium of nature, participants underscored their commitment to this delicate balance. The event’s purpose extended further, encompassing a concerted effort to enhance the shoreline through a comprehensive beach cleanup.

























