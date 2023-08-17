Pattaya honors HM Queen Sirikit’s legacy through marine conservation

By Pattaya Mail
0
428
Hundreds of volunteers man fishing boats to take them out to sea to release 309,000 young black tiger prawns into the sea where they can live a free life and breed.

Hundreds of citizens gathered at the Seaside Shrine in Ban Rong Po, a few kilometers north of Pattaya on Aug 11, to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on the auspicious occasion of her 91st birthday. The event took form through a collective release of marine life into the waters, a gesture born from a shared reverence for the Queen Mother’s enduring care for the environment.



Led by Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, Bang Lamung District Chief and Jarevat Chinawat, mayor of the Bang Lamung sub-district, the ceremonies centered on the release of 309,000 young black tiger prawns into the embrace of Bang Lamung Bay. This act poignantly symbolized a united endeavor to bolster the ocean’s vitality.

Aiming to maintain the equilibrium of nature, participants underscored their commitment to this delicate balance. The event’s purpose extended further, encompassing a concerted effort to enhance the shoreline through a comprehensive beach cleanup.


Pisit Sirisawasdinukul and Jarevat Chinawat together with members of the community hold bags containing young black tiger prawns which were released into the embrace of Bang Lamung Bay.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR