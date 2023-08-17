Receding waters provide relief for residents in Nakhon Phanom

Irrigation officials in Nakhon Phanom province have reported that water levels in the Mekong River are now receding, offering some respite to flood-affected areas.

According to the officials, water levels are gradually decreasing at a rate of 10-20 centimeters per day. As of August 14, the Mekong measured 10.70 meters in depth, 1.30 meters below the critical spilling point of 12 meters.







While the water levels are showing signs of improvement, the situation in the major tributaries remains a concern. The Nam Oon, Nam Songkhram, and Huay Bang Ko rivers, which contribute to the Mekong’s overall flow, are currently experiencing water levels 20-30% higher than their normal capacities.

In response, the provincial irrigation office has been actively working to drain water from nearly 10,000 rai of rice fields that have been submerged due to the flooding. Early assessments indicate that around 5,000 rai of flooded crops may have suffered damage.







According to the Royal Irrigation Department, ongoing efforts to manage water flow and minimize damage to crops remain crucial as the region continues to face challenges brought on by fluctuating water levels in the main waterway and its tributaries. (NNT)

















