Unfinished Pattaya roadwork causes another accident, 1 injured

Construction on Pattaya’s railway-parallel road claimed another victim when a pickup truck hit a pothole and careened into a used-car lot.

Siriluk Wittayamahawong, 49, was injured and sent to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya when she drove into the pothole and lost control of her Toyota Vigo in front of Secondhand BS Home Car May 4.







The car hit steel panels and a wall, sending metal and rubble raining down on more than seven vehicles, damaging all of them.

Witness Ampol Nakthon said he saw the truck hit the damaged roadway and spin out of control. He said railway road’s long-delayed construction has caused countless accident with no sign that the road will be fixed or finished any time soon.





















