State Railway of Thailand conducts test run of passenger train carriages donated by Japan

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) recently conducted a test run of passenger train carriages donated by Japan.

On Tuesday (6 Sept), SRT governor Nirut Maneephan led press members on a test run of the renovated Kiha 183 passenger train carriages that arrived from Japan in December last year. Participants could ride the train on its trial route, which began at Bangkok's Makkasan maintenance yard and ended at Hua Lamphong station.







The 17 second-hand carriages were donated by the Hokkaido Railway Company (JR HOKKAIDO), with SRT having paid 42 million baht to cover their shipment to Thailand. The carriages are now being converted to be compatible with Thailand’s one-meter gauge train tracks. Their interiors have also been refurbished and repainted.

SRT plans to begin offering short tourism routes using the restored carriages at the end of this month. The state railway expects all 17 carriages to be operational by the end of next year. (NNT)


































