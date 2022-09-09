Bangkok raises flood response level to handle water situations in real time

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) raised its flood response level as the water levels of canals in the upper part of the capital were high amid the possibility of prolonged downpours.

Heavy rain over the past three days caused flooding in many areas of Bangkok. Torrential downpours started yesterday afternoon and raised the levels of local canals. Among them were Prem Prachakorn and Lat Phrao canals where water propellers were installed to accelerate discharges into the Chao Phraya River.







Deputy Bangkok governor Wissanu Sapsompol said the City Hall had dredged waterways and cleaned sewers in its efforts to prevent flooding but it was difficult to predict the exact localities where heavy rain would happen.

He said that Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt was inspecting flood situations in local areas to learn their specific problems and appointed local flood-response commanders to handle their water situations in real time.







Narong Rueangsri, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, said accumulated rainwater was measured at over 1,300 millimeters in the capital so far this year, compared with 1,900mm throughout last year.

Besides, deluges from the North were flowing past Bangkok through the Chao Phraya River while the capital was facing high tides. Rain was likely to pause in a few days and the BMA could then accelerate discharges from local canals, Mr Narong said. (TNA)

































