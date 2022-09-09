Thai cabinet to table measures to help households on electricity bills

Amid soaring electricity costs, the Cabinet is set to deliberate proposed measures to aid households in covering energy bills for this month.

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow indicated following Tuesday’s (6 Sep) cabinet meeting that the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) proposed measures to cushion newly implemented electricity prices will be submitted at the commission’s meeting next week.







Supattanapong said the government also plans to encourage the use of solar panels to offset rising costs, with the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) spearheading the push.

The ERC recently approved an 18% increase in electricity prices for the September-December quarter, to a record-high 4.72 baht per kilowatt-hour (kWh).







According to the ERC, the fuel tariff (FT) component of the electricity tariff has risen by 0.6866 baht per kWh to 0.9343 baht per kWh due to the rising cost of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), which accounts for 60% of the nation’s power output. (NNT)

































