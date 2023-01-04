SRT clarifies 33-million-baht new nameplate of Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station

The State Railway of Thailand confirmed transparency on its 33-million-baht project to change the nameplate of the Bang Sue Grand Station.

In response to online reports on the controversial project to hire a company to replace the “Bang Sue Grand Station” nameplate with a “Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal” nameplate, the SRT said the implementation of the project complied strictly with the procurement regulations of the government including regulations concerning median prices, procurement procedures, project merits, cost effectiveness and engineering and safety aspects.







The project was also designed to match the regional transport hub status of the grand station, the state enterprise said.

The new nameplate would be attached to a steel structure that would be installed on a wall of special glass. The existing glass wall which was about 10 millimeters thick on the front of the station could not be bored additionally to support the new nameplate, the SRT said. It must be replaced with the new one. (TNA)























