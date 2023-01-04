Cambodian rescue teams continue search for victims in Poipet’s casino-hotel fire

Cambodian rescue teams have recovered several bodies from the charred rooms of a casino-hotel where a fire killed at least 27 people a day earlier, with more than 20 people still missing.

About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in Poipet, a town on the Thai border, when the fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday (29 Dec), leaving the building gutted by the afternoon.







It was unclear what started the blaze but Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department, said it may have been due to an electrical short circuit. An investigation was underway.

Authorities said they had to move slowly through the smoldering remains of the building in case it collapsed.

Video footage shared by a Thai volunteer rescue organization Ruamkatanyu Foundation showed dozens of rescue workers lined up outside the site on Friday (30 Dec), taking turns to go through the building room by room, while heavy machinery was used to clear blackened debris.







One survivor recounted seeing a light fixture throw off sparks that caused flames that reached the ceiling.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday expressed condolences for the victims and their families, and urged authorities to improve fire safety and response times.

Rescue workers said many of the victims were Thai and dozens of injured people were taken over the border to the Thai province of Sa Kaeo for treatment. (NNT)























